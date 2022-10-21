Sexperts encourage educating teen girls about pleasure

Teenage girls are undoubtedly the most over-sexualised beings on the planet, whether they are clad in haute couture for Vogue or paired romantically with actors 20 years their senior in Hollywood films. Therefore, we must impart to children “sex positive” messages about owning their sexuality.

According to Catherine Manning, CEO of SEED Workshops, an organisation that educates high school students on sex, gender, and healthy relationships, girls receive so many conflicting signals about sex that they are powerless to succeed. Sexpert Eva Sless, and author of A Teen Girl’s Guide to Getting Off states that so much of the “progressive” sex education we see in young women's magazines is all about “how to please your boyfriend” or “how to get recognised” rather than “this is your body and look at why it can do”. In order to acquire attention or popularity, girls are encouraged to be seductive.

They need to learn that sexuality is about how you see yourself, not how other people perceive you. Children will go have sex if they want to. However, denying their curiosity is the first step in making them shut off and unwilling to approach you. Being the last to learn when something occurs that may have been avoided via open communication and education is the very last thing a parent wants to experience.

An excellent starting point is to assist your daughters in analysing the visuals they encounter in the media. According to Manning, “our talks need to dispel the stigma surrounding female sexuality and confront the culture that treats girls and women as nothing more than objects of male gratification”. “Loving our bodies is paramount to engaging socially and embracing our sexuality in a healthy way,” says Dr Heather Blaylock, a South African medical doctor with a special interest in sexual health.

Being a woman and identifying as a woman gives us access to an anatomical organ that is exclusively intended for pleasure. We should recognise that exploring our own bodies is a normal component of development. Young girls frequently discover that some genital touches are pleasant, even though they may not fully comprehend this at the moment.

These emotions could become more intense due to all the hormonal changes associated with puberty. “Sexual Pleasure is a fundamental sexual right as per the World Association for Sexual Health Pleasure declaration of 2021. “The more comfortable the adult is with sex positive language the more open the conversation.

“We are all sexual beings and having age-appropriate check-ins should be part of our normal dialogue”, says Dr Blaylock. To avoid them having to ask, Dr Blaylock advises giving them lubrication, a vibrator, and a condom to check.

“We are giving teenagers the resources they need to make better, safer, and mutually agreeable decisions for themselves. “Education does not result in earlier sexual initiation or early sexual promiscuity, according to research, the speaker claims.