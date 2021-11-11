Sihle-isipho Nontshokweni launches book about hair and consent

Co-authored with Mabatho Tlali, the book is about a celebration of black girl power and a reminder of courage amongst young girls.

Nontshekweni describes Wanda as a girl who loves her afro. However, she gets disappointed when she goes to the salon, and the stylist puts chemicals on her hair.

“Wanda is excited to visit the salon, and she knows the exact hairstyle she wants. Trouble looms when Aunty Ada, the stylist, applies a chemical relaxer on Wanda’s hair without her consent. The relaxer starts to itch and burns Wanda’s scalp.

“When Wanda and her new friend Nkiruka complain, Aunty Ada insists that the relaxer must stay because a girl must suffer for beauty. But Wanda and Nkiruka disagree. They stand up and show us how to speak up,” explains Nontshekweni.