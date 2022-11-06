Siv Ngesi is missing mom 2 months after her passing

Actor and TV host Siv Ngesi’s world was turned upside down when his mother Ntombizanele Jaqueline Ngesi passed away on August 11. Ngesi broke the news of his 67-year-old mother’s untimely death on social with a tweet that read: “My everything is gone! #mommy #queen.”

In another post, he wrote: “There are no words in the world to describe how lost and dead I feel inside”. In a picture shared on his Instagram yesterday, “The Woman King” actor is seen standing next to his mother’s portrait. The photograph was taken at the Hillsong Church, in Cape Town, where the matriarch’s funeral service was held on August 18. The star captioned the post: “Missing my Queen!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) In a conversation with IOL Entertainment, Ngesi confirmed that he was still struggling with coming to terms with his mother’s passing. “I’m still the same… they say the first six months are the hardest,” he told IOL Entertainment. Just days after his mother’s passing, Ngesi shared told his followers that he found it difficult to cope with her death.

In a short video clip shared on his Instagram Stories, Ngesi said: “Today was a good day. I haven't cried, which is a change, but I do feel hollow and empty, and nothing seems like it matters. “It is weird because I had a good day, now I have guilt like I loved my mother less because I didn't have a bad day today. “The mourning process is going. It's a bit of a roller coaster ride, but I just want to say, I'm burying my mother on Thursday, never ever prepares you for that, but I loved her too much for her to have to bury me, so I'll take this.

“But it's not easy. I'll never be the same again.” In a recent interview with IOL Entertainment Ngesi, who plays The Migan, the leader of the male army, alongside Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu in the blockbuster “The Woman,” Ngesi said he would like to honour his late mother with his stellar performance in the film. “This film came out around about the same time I lost my mother in August. The incredible link of it is that my mother has always been the strongest woman I have ever known, an incredible beast,” said Ngesi.