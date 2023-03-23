Suri Cruise is all grown up with no intention of following in her famous parents’ footsteps

Katie Holmes’s daughter Suri is said to be applying to study fashion at university. The 44-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” actress had her daughter with Tom Cruise, 60, in April 2006, and ahead of her 17th birthday next month she has reportedly started sending out college applications, with an eye on studying fashion at Fordham University in New York City.

A source told DailyMail.com: “Suri is applying to schools all over the place. (Katie) really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. “Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.” It is thought “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Cruise’s maintenance payment for Suri will help pay for her college education, as divorce documents showed he agreed to pay Holmes – who he divorced in 2012 – $400 000 (about R7.2m) a month until Suri turned 18-years-old.

The papers also stated Cruise had agreed to pay all of Suri’s expenses, including “medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs”. An insider added to DailyMail.com: “Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri.” They added about Suri’s independent streak: “Being raised by a single mum in New York has made Suri who she is. Katie has always put Suri first and Suri loves her mom more than anything.

“She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature woman. She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from.” There have been reports Suri has amassed a wardrobe worth between $2–$5 million, and along with her interest in fashion, she has an interest in music. The 2022 “Alone Together” rom-com directed by Holmes, featured Suri singing “Blue Moon” on the soundtrack, and her mum said: “I always want the highest level of talent.

“So I asked her. She’s very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing.” Holmes also told Elle magazine Suri has been commenting on her clothes since she was aged four. She added: “Today I’m wearing brown suede pants, and she said, ‘I don’t like your pants.’