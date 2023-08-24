‘This is bullying’ - viral egg-cracking TikTok challenge could have long-term effects on your child

These TikTok challenges might seem funny to some but to others, it actually causes emotional distress.
While some people might be getting a laugh out of the current viral egg-cracking challenge, the kids are the ones who could have negative long-term effects thereof.
The egg-cracking prank shows a parent cracking a raw egg against their child’s head.
This usually takes place while the child believes they are helping their parent cook or bake.
The kid is very excited to help out with the fun task until the egg is cracked against their heads, leaving them bewildered or in tears as their parents laugh at them.
@tiktoktrendz369 This new TikTok trend is making the rounds, in which moms are cracking an egg with their kid's head. Some are calling it abuse while others are saying it's just harmless fun. Where do you stand on it? #eggchallenge #egg #trend #trending #tiktokchallenge #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #viral
Amanda Mathers, a paediatric occupational therapist who specialises in childhood development, took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the trend and the negative impact it could have on children.
She started off by telling her followers that she got emotional watching videos of parents pulling the prank on their children. “This trend is just hurting my soul,” said Mathers.
“Children are watching and learning from you as parents. Their little brains soak up everything at this young age,” she added.
The paediatric occupational therapist then asked parents if they have ever wondered why their kids hurt other people or hit and bite them?
“We need to watch our actions and our words. You are teaching them that hitting someone in the head hard with an object is acceptable and funny,” warned Mathers.
She added that the worst part for her is that parents are actually watching their children cry in response to the embarrassment and pain, by laughing in their faces.
“Guys, this is bullying and they will grow up thinking that this is acceptable behaviour.”
@yourpediatricot I know as parents you never want to harm your child. This post is meant to educate, for any parents who were wanting to try this, or for parents who already did this trend and can go back and have a conversation with their child about what happened. Toddlers brains at this age don't yet fully comprehend jokes like this and although they may laugh… their brain is thinking "WHAT THE HECK?!" Skip this trend parents, it'll save you in the long run 🤍 #eggcrackchallenge #eggcrackprank #eggcrackreaction #emotionalintelligence #raisingconfidentchildren #raisingkids #donttrythisathome #pediatricot
In the video which has been viewed over one million times, she concluded that parents need to raise their children with a little bit more empathy and respect, and to not use their embarrassment and pain as a way to entertain people on the internet.