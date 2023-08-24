‘This is bullying’ - viral egg-cracking TikTok challenge could have long-term effects on your child

These TikTok challenges might seem funny to some but to others, it actually causes emotional distress. While some people might be getting a laugh out of the current viral egg-cracking challenge, the kids are the ones who could have negative long-term effects thereof.

The egg-cracking prank shows a parent cracking a raw egg against their child’s head. This usually takes place while the child believes they are helping their parent cook or bake. The kid is very excited to help out with the fun task until the egg is cracked against their heads, leaving them bewildered or in tears as their parents laugh at them.

She started off by telling her followers that she got emotional watching videos of parents pulling the prank on their children. “This trend is just hurting my soul,” said Mathers. “Children are watching and learning from you as parents. Their little brains soak up everything at this young age,” she added. The paediatric occupational therapist then asked parents if they have ever wondered why their kids hurt other people or hit and bite them?

“We need to watch our actions and our words. You are teaching them that hitting someone in the head hard with an object is acceptable and funny,” warned Mathers. She added that the worst part for her is that parents are actually watching their children cry in response to the embarrassment and pain, by laughing in their faces. “Guys, this is bullying and they will grow up thinking that this is acceptable behaviour.”