WATCH: ‘That wasn’t very nice’ - egg-cracking prank goes wrong when angry little girl takes revenge

From helpful tips to comic relief, TikTok is filled with the weirdest and wackiest things. Then there are the pranks which in most cases are fun but in others, it isn’t at all.

Challenges and pranks are meant to be funny but they are only funny to those doing it and rarely for the person on the receiving end. While some people might think this new egg-cracking prank is funny, I personally think it’s cruel. The latest TikTok prank involves parents cracking eggs on their kids' foreheads while preparing a dish.

All kids are excited to help mom out in the kitchen, especially when it comes to cooking and baking. Cracking eggs can be messy but for most little ones, it’s fun. Let’s face it, kids love to mess. Therefore it’s no surprise that kids are getting upset when, out of the blue, their parent cracks an egg on their head, instead of the bowl.

However, this little girl was not having any of it and immediately took revenge on her mom. With more than 6 million views, the video has gone viral since it went up two days ago. As with all the other egg-cracking prank videos, it started with the little girl standing in front of a bowl with an egg in her hand, getting ready to crack the egg into the bowl.