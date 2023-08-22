WATCH: ‘That wasn’t very nice’ - egg-cracking prank goes wrong when angry little girl takes revenge

From helpful tips to comic relief, TikTok is filled with the weirdest and wackiest things.
Then there are the pranks which in most cases are fun but in others, it isn’t at all.
Challenges and pranks are meant to be funny but they are only funny to those doing it and rarely for the person on the receiving end.
While some people might think this new egg-cracking prank is funny, I personally think it’s cruel.
The latest TikTok prank involves parents cracking eggs on their kids' foreheads while preparing a dish.
All kids are excited to help mom out in the kitchen, especially when it comes to cooking and baking.
Cracking eggs can be messy but for most little ones, it’s fun. Let’s face it, kids love to mess.
Therefore it’s no surprise that kids are getting upset when, out of the blue, their parent cracks an egg on their head, instead of the bowl.
In some instances, kids respond by crying while others simply stand there completely bewildered. One little guy actually swore at the adult!
@kynziflore Egg crack challange 🤣 *no kids got hurt in the making of this video* 🤣🤣 #fyp #eggcrackchallenge ♬ original sound - Kynzi
However, this little girl was not having any of it and immediately took revenge on her mom.
With more than 6 million views, the video has gone viral since it went up two days ago.
As with all the other egg-cracking prank videos, it started with the little girl standing in front of a bowl with an egg in her hand, getting ready to crack the egg into the bowl.
In this video, there are two women standing on each side of her with eggs in their hands and as she gets ready to crack the end in the bowl, the women crack their eggs against her forehead.
Bewildered, the little girl responds, “Hey! That wasn’t very nice. Let me do it to you.”
She then takes her egg and cracks it against one of the woman’s heads as revenge.
@josh__joshi #duet with @House of Highlights ♬ original sound - House of Highlights
Clearly upset, she simply continued to add the egg to the bowl while the women walk away laughing at her.