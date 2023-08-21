Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 21, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Little boy with adult body’s lonely guy act leaves TikTokers in stitches

Little boy’s TikTok video has gone viral. Picture: TikTok

Little boy’s TikTok video has gone viral. Picture: TikTok

Published 1h ago

Share

If you want to see something cute and funny to brighten up your day, then you have to watch this clip.

This little guy’s acting skills will leave you wanting more.

A mother and son duo’s tall man trick has left TikTokers in stitches after mom Thembi Nta'dokazi Mahobe (thembie087) posted a video of her son playing a sad guy to tune the of the popular Akon song ‘Lonely’.

The video was viewed 3 million times and with over 360K likes, has gone viral for obvious reasons.

While the mom is yet to reveal the behind-the-scenes look as to how she managed to make her son appear tall, the small head on the big body in itself looks comical.

His brilliant “lonely guy” acting is the cherry on top.

One scene shows the boy drinking a glass of juice while another shows him sitting all alone on a step outside eating “pizza” and looking very sad.

@thembie087 #thembimahobe #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 #fyp ♬ Lonely - Akon

TikToker can’t get enough of the little actor’s skills.

“This kid's acting skills are top tier,” commented one viewer.

“This child deserves an Oscar for best act,” complimented another.

Someone else said: “Haibo, how do you get this child to do it so effortlessly.”

“He definitely understood the assignment,” commented another.

“This little is a natural born actor... So talented,” said another impressed viewer.

This video is just one of a series of video of the “tall” boy acting to different tunes.

In another video which has been viewed 3.2 million times, he played another sad guy to Michael Bolton’s ‘Soul Provider’.

Related Topics:

TikTokSouth AfricaViralComedyEntertainment