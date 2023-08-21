WATCH: Little boy with adult body’s lonely guy act leaves TikTokers in stitches

If you want to see something cute and funny to brighten up your day, then you have to watch this clip. This little guy’s acting skills will leave you wanting more.

A mother and son duo’s tall man trick has left TikTokers in stitches after mom Thembi Nta'dokazi Mahobe (thembie087) posted a video of her son playing a sad guy to tune the of the popular Akon song ‘Lonely’. The video was viewed 3 million times and with over 360K likes, has gone viral for obvious reasons. While the mom is yet to reveal the behind-the-scenes look as to how she managed to make her son appear tall, the small head on the big body in itself looks comical.

His brilliant “lonely guy” acting is the cherry on top. One scene shows the boy drinking a glass of juice while another shows him sitting all alone on a step outside eating “pizza” and looking very sad.

“This child deserves an Oscar for best act,” complimented another. Someone else said: “Haibo, how do you get this child to do it so effortlessly.” “He definitely understood the assignment,” commented another.