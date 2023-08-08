WATCH: This is so cute! Matric ball proposals go viral

The matric dance is the social highlight of the year for all matric learners.
However, one cannot rock up at the dance alone and choosing the right partner is vital.
Asking a person to accompany you to your matric ball is a big deal. So how you do it is important.
These matric learners are going out of their way to ask girls out to the matric ball.
It’s such a serious, yet fun, occasion that it’s even been dubbed ‘matric proposals’.
I recently found out about this trend when I came across the cutest TikTok video of a young man proposing to another student with, what looked like, the entire school standing by.
With a red carpet rolled out, the girl was led to a car but first had to collect a rose from each person who was lining up on the red carpet as she walked towards the car where the boy was waiting to propose to her.
After asking her, another learner held out a placard with two boxes for her to tick off. Either yes or no. She of course ticked the yes box. Who wouldn’t after such a romantic gesture?
Since the video was posted three days ago, it has gone viral with 1.2 million views with most people amazed by this special moment.
@claudiassspams love is in the air with matric dance proposals icl like the thought behind it omg guys this past few weeks have been so cute 😔🥹i love seeing my friends win man (DISCLAIMER FOR THOSE ASKING -I WILL POST OUR MD OUTFITS WHEN WE HAVE MD ,FOLLOW TO REMEMBER i cant tag you all🤣) 🫶#SAMA28 #matricdance #promposals #matric2023 #tiktoksouthafrica🇿🇦 #fypシ゚viral #md ♬ DO 4 LOVE - Snoh Aalegra
While this is indeed a very cute way to propose, there are many other boys who have gone out of their way to propose to the girls they want to have as their partners to the dance.
In another video that has been viewed over 600K times, two lucky girls got proposed to at the same time by hopeful partners.
The boys both made a big scene as they made their way down stairs to meet the girls on the sports field, holding flowers and teddy bears as a crowd of students stood by.
@athah_m My promposal❤️🔥got the whole school looking🥺my partner made my day. My knees were literally shaking because of this gent😫and I couldn't stop crying for a good 5-10 mins😭 #SAMA28 #matricdance2023 #matricdance #promposal #mdpromposal #mdproposal #love #md23 #love #4liferssssss #dreamaboutyou #fypシ゚viral ♬ Dream About You - Lloyiso
Another clip shows the school’s head boy going down on one knee to propose to his girl after getting the entire school involved with some holding up balloons and others placards. When the girl says yes the crowd cheers in excitement for both of them.