WATCH: This is so cute! Matric ball proposals go viral

The matric dance is the social highlight of the year for all matric learners. However, one cannot rock up at the dance alone and choosing the right partner is vital.

Asking a person to accompany you to your matric ball is a big deal. So how you do it is important. These matric learners are going out of their way to ask girls out to the matric ball. It’s such a serious, yet fun, occasion that it’s even been dubbed ‘matric proposals’.

I recently found out about this trend when I came across the cutest TikTok video of a young man proposing to another student with, what looked like, the entire school standing by. With a red carpet rolled out, the girl was led to a car but first had to collect a rose from each person who was lining up on the red carpet as she walked towards the car where the boy was waiting to propose to her. After asking her, another learner held out a placard with two boxes for her to tick off. Either yes or no. She of course ticked the yes box. Who wouldn’t after such a romantic gesture?