Tips on how to practice self-care as a busy parent

Being a parent is a full-time job. And if you’re a working mom it means that you’re constantly juggling two jobs.

As a caregiver you’re constantly taking care of others but how often do you actually make the time to care of yourself? Now that the kids are on holiday, it can feel as if you have even less time for yourself since the little ones are always around, meaning you’re permanently on duty. However, it is vital for all parents to make time for themselves.

Neglecting your own wellbeing can lead to burnout. Here are self-care tips that can help you prioritise your own physical and mental health, enabling you to better care for your family. Establish a morning routine

Start the day by dedicating some time to yourself even if that means waking up before the rest of the family. This will allow you a little bit of time to enjoy activities that bring joy and relaxation. Whether it be reading a few pages of your favourite book or simply quietly sipping on a cup of coffee, it’s the little things in the morning that will help you get your day started in a more relaxed mood.

Wake up earlier to enjoy some quiet time. Picture: Freepik Make ‘me time’ a priority

Make it a habit to set aside dedicated time each week solely for yourself. Engage in activities you enjoy, whether it's pursuing a hobby, taking a bubble bath, going for a walk in nature, or simply enjoying a quiet moment. This uninterrupted time is crucial for recharging and rejuvenating your mind and spirit.

‘Me time’ is important. Picture: Freepik Practice mindfulness

Incorporate mindfulness activities into your daily routine to reduce stress and be fully present. Try activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or even journalling to calm your mind and enhance self-awareness. These practices can help you work through the chaos with more clarity and composure.