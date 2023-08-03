WATCH: ‘I choose to be happy’ - tired mom gives her toddler a cupcake in the morning to keep the peace

Motherhood can be exhausting because little ones can be demanding. And if they don’t get what they want, they have the ability to make an already tired mom’s life hell.

Anyone who has a toddler in the house knows the power of a major tantrum. TikTok mom Mrs Wilson, (@theewilsons) recently took to the app to respond to a question she’s been asked. The mom-of-two often shares tales about the exhaustion that comes with being a parent.

She shared a video of herself looking tired and stressed giving her little girl a chocolate cake, with the overlay caption: “Why did you just give your child a cupcake at 8am?” Lip-syncing along to a line from Rihanna’s song ‘Diamonds’, as she said: “I choose to be happy”. In the video, which has been viewed over 3 million times, she added: “I choose my battle wisely lol and this one I choose to lose it lol. I’m too tired to say no.”

♬ Originalton - 𝑙𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑦 🤍 @theewilsons I choose my battle wisely lol and this one i choose to lose it lol, im tok tired to say no #fyp Of course, there are parents who were not too happy about this mom giving her child a sweet treat that early in the morning. However, there were others who felt her struggles and understood why she does it.