WATCH: Toddler munches on lamb chops while parents eat eggs on toast for supper

As parents, we make many sacrifices for our kids. For these parents, it means letting their little one eat fancy expensive food while they stick to more humble meals.

An Australian mom has revealed that she and her husband eat eggs on toast so that their toddler can enjoy treats like pricey lamb chops. TikTok mom Caitlin Munyard took to the app to share a video of her daughter munching on a tender stem broccoli and a lamp chop as she sits in her feeding chair. With the chop in her one hand, she is however keener to get to the piece of broccoli and drops the chops as she reaches for the green veggie instead.

In the overlay caption, the first-time mom writes: “Imagine being a baby, completely oblivious to the cost of living and carelessly throwing around your $2,500 lamb cutlet.” The funny little video is captioned: “Meanwhile dad and I are over here eating eggs on toast for dinner.”