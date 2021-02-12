WATCH: Little Keziah Kolisi showing us flames is the content we signed up for

KEZIAH Kolisi, the youngest child of Siya and Rachel Kolisi, is well on her way to influencer status. About a month ago Rachel posted a video of Keziah, 3, showing off her enviable choice of fashion while the family were taking a walk in Table Mountain Nature reserve. Dressed in kiddie high heels and a cute pink dress, it’s evident that Keziah was made for the soft life. In the past, the couple rarely posted pictures of their children, choosing to maintain their privacy. But thank goodness they’ve decided to share some family moments because it’s the wholesome and sometimes funny content that we are all here for. Now Rachel has once again decided to bless our timelines with another post of their little princess.

The family are enjoying some down time in Port Elizabeth, and while out and about in the city, Keziah decided to use the Boardwalk as her stage.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel shared a video of Keziah taking to the street and busting out a move while her father can be seen encouraging her from the sidelines.

Dressed in a pair of black boots and pink tutu, little Kiki, as she is affectionately called, dances without a care in the world and we can’t help but love her carefree and confident swag.

She even takes the time to wave at onlookers without skipping a beat, and judging from the comments on the post, Keziah is gaining her own fan base.

"What a cutie,“ commented one user.

Another said: Dancing into the weekend like."

Hopefully, we’ll be seeing more of Kiki’s slay queen videos because, frankly speaking, we can’t get enough of that effervescent personality and energy.