WATCH: Mzansi’s dancing teacher Mrs Bullock does it again – and shows us flames

Ever since that video of her dancing with her learners, to TikTok’s 'Robot Boii Salary Salary Challenge’, Pretoria High School for Girls teacher Mrs Bullock became a household name in Mzansi. Her smooth moves and fun personalty enamoured her to the general public, with many of us asking: “Why didn’t I have a teacher like that?”

Story continues below Advertisement

Due to her instant influencer status, Mrs Bullock gained a legion of followers on her TikTok account and blessed us with videos of her fancy footwork. Now, the beloved teacher has done it again – by nailing another challenge. Dancing to amapiano track ‘Mpolaye by Dlala Regal’, she doesn’t miss a beat.

#mzansicomedy #tiktoksa ♬ Mpolaye - Dlala Regal @deemrsbee Me, again ✌🏻 #fyp The post gained more than 418K likes and about 3 400 comments. Many who were new to Mrs Bullock’s account were impressed, and when a former learner commended her for her talent, she responded: “Ahhhhh this is awesome! I’m glad you still remember me.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The dancing teacher even had time to perfect her moves by creating another version when someone asked her: “Please do it again was mopping the gate.” In her responding video, she said: “I feel you. This mopping is exhausting, even my shoes are tired,” and out came the mop. #SAMA28 #mzansicomedy #southafricantiktok ♬ Mpolaye - Dlala Regal @deemrsbee Replying to @Thato Immaculate I feel you. This mopping is exhausting, even my shoes are tired 😅 #fyp

Story continues below Advertisement

Mrs Bullock is sitting on 273K followers. No doubt after this fire video, she’ll gain thousands more. Earlier this month, another local teacher went viral for her other talent. Thembakazi Mnguni, from Velabahleke High School in uMlazi, shared a heart-warming video of her and her pupils dancing away the matric exam blues.