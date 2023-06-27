WATCH: Oom was going to beg for food and money for his family and then this happened

With all the bad things happening in this world, it’s always heart-warming to see that there’s still some kindness out there. A man who appeared to be hiking alongside the road got picked up by a good Samaritan but got more than just a lift into the town where he was intending to go begging for money for his family.

A TikTok video captioned: “He was going to beg for food and this happened” showing an unbelievable act of kindness has gone viral with over 230k views. After being picked up by an unidentified man, the elderly gentleman shared his story and told the driver of the vehicle that he needed to get to the town because he had nothing and had to go and beg for food and money for his wife and his 15-year-old twin daughters who were, in fact, celebrating their 16th birthday the following day. The driver then told the man that he will make a plan for the visibly upset old man.

Next, we see the two in a grocery store with the old man pushing a trolley filled with goodies. “Let’s get every stuff that you need,” said the good Samaritan. The groceries included meat, rice, coffee, sugar, maize meal, washing powder, and pilchards. He even bought a cake to celebrate the twins’ birthday.

Over and above the trolley full of groceries, the man gave the old man a wad of cash which the father said he will spend on something nice for his daughters. Before parting, the old man told the unidentified man that he could visit him at any time.

He was going to beg for food and this happened #kindnessmatters This tear-jerking video received over 19K likes and more than 1 000 comments. "l have no words… just tears in my eyes…YOU ARE BLESS" commented an emotional viewer.