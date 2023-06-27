WATCH: Quick-thinking mom saves the day when no one shows up to daughter’s birthday party

A child’s birthday party is meant to be a special and memorable occasion filled with fun and laughter and lots of presents, of course. If it wasn’t for this five-year-old’s fast-thinking mom, she would have had the saddest birthday party ever.

Texas mom-of-four Lex Fitzgerald organised a birthday party for her daughter Willa but was left heartbroken when after 20 minutes, not a single person had shown up to the party. Willa sitting alone at the party table. Picture: Instagram/lex.fitzgerald

Regardless of the fact that many of her friends had RSVPd that they would be attending the party, little Willa was left sitting all alone at the beautifully decorated party table. Her clever mom then came up with a plan to rescue what could have been a very sad day for her daughter. She took to Facebook to post the image of Willa sitting at the empty table on a local group and asked if anyone was available to join.

“I just sort of sent out a bat signal, so to speak to my local community,” she told Inside Edition.

She captioned the image: “If anyone has young kids and looking for something to do right now, no one showed up to my daughter’s birthday party. It’s her first (and likely last) party. We’d love to celebrate with you.” “Within 15 minutes of making that post, people started to arrive for her birthday party.” “It was the most incredible show of neighbourly love and community. They were arriving with presents in hand. I couldn’t believe it,” the mom shared.

The community stepped in and saved the day. Picture: Instagram/lex.fitzgerald “The entire restaurant was packed with families who refused to let my daughter celebrate alone,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I just want to say thank you to all of the people who came today to be with us.