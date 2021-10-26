WATCH: Somizi is one proud dad, praises daughter Bahumi Madisakwane for her acting skills

Bahumi Madisakwane. Remember this name because soon she’ll become a household name in Mzansi. At least her famous father seems to think so. And so do others including celebrity singer Kelly Khumalo.

Taking to social media, former ’Idols SA’ judge Somizi Mhlongo gushed about his daughter who could soon follow in her father’s footsteps. Madisakwane, who has been taking acting classes at AFDA, nailed the brief during a screen test and Somizi couldn’t be prouder. “My school fees are not going waste at AFDA ( in kelly khumalos voice) coz wow dear daughter u killed this....80% natural.

“AFDA to protect yoself from Twitter trolls who say nywe nywe some ppl study for acting yer u get roles coz of connections...anyway asikho lapho....AFDA yo harness the talent,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

Somizi’s post could be a clap back to his industry peers and detractors who claim the only reason for Madisakwane’s success is her father’s connections. And it seems to have won many over, judging from the comments. Even songstress Kelly Khumalo responded to the post, saying: “This should be a proud moment for you Cuz, you greatest achievement. the world is not ready!”

“Your daughter is following granny's footsteps... Your momma was a king actress not to mention your dad wow,” commented another. In the meantime, the choreographer has been taking the single life in his stride. Taking to social media, the star addressed rumours that he was dating Bongani Mfihlo, who according to his Instagram page, is a DJ.