WATCH: Stranger receives R9K and TV for simple act of kindness

TikTok is filled with hilarious clips, make-up tutorials and shopping hauls, but ever so now and then, you come across a video that leaves a lump in your throat or tears streaming down your face. When I came across this video, I could barely hold back the tears.

This heart-warming video shows how one act of kindness can create another. When TikTok user Isaiah Garza asked a random woman in a supermarket for money to buy his daughter an Easter basket, he didn’t know what to expect. “I just wanted to see if you had a couple of extra bucks on you possibly?” he asked the stranger.

To his surprise, she immediately reached into her bag and gave him $10 (about R200). However, that was not the end of what already seemed like a feel-good video. Garza continued to ask her what her name was, wanting to know why she was being so nice to him.

She told him that her name was Shereta and she’s always been like that and that she’s about to be 75 years old. “For your early birthday present I have something for you,” he told her as he handed her a plastic easter egg which she opened to find $500 inside. Of course, she was overwhelmed with emotions and proceeded to tell Garza that she was in fact behind with her rent.

“This will pay the rest,” she told him as she gave him a big hug. “I’ll never forget you,” she added. “You are a part of my life now.”

“Can I go look at them with you real quick?” asked Garza. After looking at the TVs he told her: “Why don’t you let me get you a TV” and proceeded to buy her the TV she wanted. In the overlay copy, he wrote, “Let’s all wish her a happy early Birthday!”