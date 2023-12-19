WATCH: Turn down for what? Tiny dancer is a whole mood during nativity play

It’s that time of the year where things start slowing down. The kids are on school holiday and maybe you’ve got some down time. The festive season also brings with it church nativity plays. And for many parents, it’s a case of seen one, see them all.

But this little girl refused to let her fellow actors dim her light. Dressed as an angel, she set the bar real high as she stole not only the spotlight, but X users’ hearts. While the congregation sang popular hymn ‘O Come Let Us Adore Him,’ she busted out a few of her best moves, much to the judging eyes of the other kids in the concert.

Now that’s the spirit.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FAJKb4mn10 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 18, 2023 Clearly not bothered by their reactions, she danced as if she was the only one in the room. The video, which was posted on X by positive news account @buitengebieden, was viewed more than 3.1 million times with 3.2K retweets.

“That kid's playful spirit needs to be protected at all costs,” noted an X user. Another reposted a video of ‘Klein Kwagga' showing off his impressive dance moves at his school play while his peers fade into the background. The caption simply read: "These two should team up.“

These two should team up. https://t.co/rvub76BDjw — Dr. Goodnight (@DrGoodnightt) December 18, 2023 We’ve been seeing lots of kids going viral lately, the most recent being the little boy affectionately known as Klein Kwagga.

Along with other learners, he was doing the moves to popular Afrikaans song ‘Lyfie’ by South African artist Bernice West during a school concert. West managed to track down Klein Kwagga and took to the popular video app TikTok to share the news. The video which has been viewed over 3 million times showed Klein Kwagga, his dad and the singer doing the moves to the same song that made him famous.