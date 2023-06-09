Jay Anstey and Sean-Marco Vorster’s cat dies of a heart attack, but Mzansi was there to comfort them

Pets often become cherished members of our families, bringing love, companionship and joy into the lives of many people. We create such strong and unique bonds with our furry friends that when they die, it is natural to grieve and feel a profound sense of loss. “Legacy” co-stars Jay Anstey and her partner Sean-Marco Vorster are mourning the death our their beloved cat.

Anstey announced on Instagram that their cat Goku died on Wednesday night, due to heart-related complications. She shared a series of pictures and a video of Goku and she captioned the post: “Our hearts are broken. “Our darling Goku died suddenly last night of an apparent cardiomyopathy “heart attack”. It was so sudden we’re still in shock.“

She added: “Ayla loved her brother and ‘Goku’ was one of her first words 💔 it’s always so painful to loose a furry family member. Give yours an extra love today ♥️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay (@jayanstey) Taking to his Insta Stories, Vorster also shared a family portrait with Goku resting on Anstey’s arms, along a broken heart emoji and wrote: “Our boy Goku RIP.”

The couple received an outpouring of love from fans and followers who flooded Anstey’s comment section. An Instagram follower who goes by the name Althea Lucrezia Avanzo wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this sending all the family lots of love and hugs ♥️” Another user, @Nicky, commented: I’m so sorry to hear this sending all the family lots of love and hugs ♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay (@jayanstey) Debbie Soames Worth said: “So sorry for your loss 💔sending love, light and prayers ❤️💡🙏” Soonitha Jaichand shared: “I cried a lot for our boerbul cross with bull mastiff, he was so adorable 😢thought I would never have another pet, then Cassie came along ❤️it was all better but Simba will be never forgotten 😢”