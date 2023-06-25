Workplace paw-sitivity: How bringing your dog to work can increase productivity

Many pet owners are millennials, known for their love of hybrid and remote working models. But it's not just millennials who prefer flexible ways of working. According to the latest Google Trends search data, remote work and jobs are more popular than ever.

What's even more interesting is that South Africans rank fourth globally in their interest in remote working. It's a trend worth noting around the world. “In a world where the working landscape has evolved, with hybrid and remote models taking centre stage, our hotels offer a unimagined office space to accommodate both you and your four-legged colleagues,” says Leonie Andereya, general manager of the Radisson RED V&A Waterfront. “So, grab your furry friend, a laptop, and a sense of adventure, because it's time to work, play, and stay at Radisson RED!” A pawsome office atmosphere

After the Covid-19 pandemic many realised that being stuck in a cubicle in an office space was not it. Work should be enjoyable for both humans and their furry sidekicks. And science supports this. According to Heart.org pets can reduce work-related stress. In fact, two out of three employees say work stresses them out and 40% say their job gets in the way of their health.

Pets in the workplace have been shown to help reduce stress and improve employee satisfaction. More than that, pets are reported to increase productivity, wherever you work. When a dog joins a virtual meeting, group members rank their teammates higher on trust, team cohesion and camaraderie. Andereya says: “(The hotel’s) vibrant and creative spaces are designed to inspire, with plenty of room for your pooch to stretch their paws and explore. From comfortable lounges to communal workstations, we've created an environment where collaboration and canine cuddles go paw-in-paw.”

You can experience the ultimate workcation that is more than just a change of scenery. Picture yourself lounging by the pool, laptop in hand, sipping a refreshing drink, while your beloved furry companion enjoys the sunshine, wagging their tail with pure happiness.

Take breaks to play catch or enjoy a leisurely stroll together. Who would have thought work could be pawsitively amazing?

Take breaks to play catch or enjoy a leisurely stroll together. Who would have thought work could be pawsitively amazing? Tail-wagging amenities “Our pet-friendly policy goes beyond simply allowing dogs into our hotels, Andereya says. “We provide a range of amenities to ensure their stay is just as fabulous as yours. From cosy dog beds to tasty treats and water bowls, we've thought of everything to make your furry co-worker feel right at home.”