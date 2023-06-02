Al Pacino ‘demanded paternity test’ to check if he is dad of girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s baby

Al Pacino reportedly demanded a paternity test to check he is the dad of his girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s baby. The 83-year-old “Godfather” actor – whose 29-year-old partner is reported to have discovered two months ago she was expecting his fourth child – is said to have thought he was unable to be a father again due to a medical issue that causes infertility.

TMZ also reported Alfallah took the test, which proved he is the father. Pacino is said to have been “shocked” when he found out he was going to be a dad again.

“Page Six” said the actor “declined comment” when it asked about TMZ’s report. News broke on May 30 that Pacino and Alfallah were expecting a child together, with TMZ saying she is eight months pregnant.

The actor and Alfallah – the ex-girlfriend of Sir Mick Jagger – first sparked relationship rumours in April 2022, when they were seen eating together at the Felix Trattoria in Venice, California. Insiders have told “Page Six” they had been dating since the Covid-19 pandemic. The outlet’s source said she “mostly dates” older men, adding: “She has been with Pacino for some time and they get on very well.

“The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.” It’s reportedly unclear whether the couple are still together, with an insider telling “Showbiz411” they have “no relationship”. The source alleged Pacino “thought their relationship was over a long time ago” and has had “lawyers … working on this for months” – but the pair were last photographed together this April.