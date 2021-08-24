DJ Zinhle just announced her pregnancy in the most spectacular fashion - here’s a list of local celebs who came close

We’ve heard the rumours and glimmers of an expanding bump but never did we imagine DJ Zinhle would take us by surprise by announcing her baby news with a teaser clip for her new reality show to premier on BET Africa later this month. Taking to social media, Zinhle shared a promo video for Unexpected, set to premier later this month.

Not giving much away, the Indlovu hitmaker teased fans with what to expect, but many of us were blown away with the final cut scene showing her gently rubbing what appears to be a growing baby bump. It was definitely unexpected.

I have BIG and UNEXPECTED news for you this Monday👸🏾

Allow me to introduce my very own show coming to ⁦@BET_Africa⁩ channel 129 this September!

I know this is unexpected but I’m so excited to share this part of my life with you all! See you on the 18th, right? #BETDJZinhle pic.twitter.com/MHqH9tMOSf — #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 23, 2021 Many local celeb mamas who announced their pregnancies have pulled out all the stops, but Zinhle’s pregnancy reveal is probably the most spectacular we’ve witnessed so far. Coming completely out of left field, the notoriously private celeb decided to share her big news on her terms.

Below is a list of local celebrities who came close to Zinhle’s pregnancy reveal in the past year. Gabisile Tshabalala With the announcement of her second baby, actress Gabisile Tshabalala used a social media campaign to highlight the conversation around pregnant women in the workplace with #SoWhatImPregnant.

Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk had much to celebrate on his 29th birthday in July when he shared more exciting news with his 128K Twitter followers. Taking to the social sharing site, Van Niekerk announced that he and Chesney are having a boy. “ITS A BOY!!!

“Crazy excited to share with you this amazing news on @Neshney and my birthday. “Thank you so much for all the support and wishes we truly appreciate you all, and looking forward to share this journey with you,” he wrote above a cartoon image of the couple holding a baby.

ITS A BOY!!! 💙💙💙💙



Crazy excited to share with you this amazing news on @Neshney and my birthday



Thank you so much for all the support and wishes we truly appreciate you all, and looking forward to share this journey with you. pic.twitter.com/oGFQrXHbgJ — Wayde van Niekerk (@WaydeDreamer) July 15, 2021 Yana Fay Dzedze South African actor Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana Fay Dzedze announced that they are to become parents by taking to their respective Instagram pages.

The couple shared a black and white photograph of Yana’s baby bump while Nyaniso looks on with admiration and pride. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyaniso Ntsikelelo Dzedze (@nyanisodzedze)