LOOK: Bubu Mazibuko announces pregnancy at age 47

On May 14, mothers from across the globe celebrated Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is not only for biological mothers. But for fur moms, angel moms, adoptive mothers, mothers in heaven, expecting mothers and all women who play a motherly role in society.

South African actress Bubu Mazibuko is also on the road to motherhood as she is expecting her first child. The 47 year old took to Instagram to announce that she is with child. She posted a reel posing at the beach with her partner and her protruding belly, telling her followers she could not wait to meet their bundle of joy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bubu Mazibuko (@bubumazibuko) “What a long and intense journey! But here we finally are! Living in what feels like a dream and a definite miracle. I was going to detail the hardships of this journey for us, and I probably will write about it one day, but today all I want to express is gratitude. THANK YOU to everyone who held our hands through this long process.Family, friends and particularly our fertility doctors. THANK YOU. This has to be one of the happiest times of my life. We can’t wait to meet you.”

The “Gaz’lam” star is not the first woman to get pregnant at 40+ years. We’ve seen the likes of supermodel Naomi Campbell and singer Janet Jackson welcome their first children at 50. So, if you’re a woman planning on having kids someday, don’t be pressured to become a mother until you’re ready. Society tends to guilt-trip women into having children at an early age because of the “biological clock,” but reality is, every woman is different, so is every pregnancy. In other news, “The Wife” actress Mbali Mavimbela revealed she’s pregnant. On Mother’s Day, she posted a picture of herself in a green satin suit and covered her breasts with baby scan pictures.