LOOK: Natasha Thahane is going to be a mom

This year will go down in history as the year baddies became mothers. I mean, Rihanna is going to be a mom, so is Thando Thabethe, Blue Mbombo, Nomalanga Shozi and now, Natasha Thahane. Thahane disappeared from Twitter after she was dragged for a R1-million saga. She had revealed on MacG and Chill podcast that she received R1m from Baleka Mbethe to study in New York.

The “Blood and Water” star took to Instagram to share a picture of her cute baby bump, draped in burgundy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) Her followers showered her with love. Gail Mabalane, who she works with on “Blood and Water”, is excited to be a “grandmother”. “ My baby! Congratulations my beauty. Can’t wait to meet the little pumpkin,” she commented on Thahane’s photo.

Thahane didn’t reveal the father of the child. Tweeps are speculating that it could be Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch. The pair were dating last year, they even went on a baecation to Zanzibar. However, their romance didn’t last as they were on and off. They went from posting about each other on social media to unfollowing each other. Lorch even announced that he was single and ready to mingle when rumours of their split started surfacing.

