Mom-to-be not invited to ‘men-only’ baby shower

A woman took to subreddit, under AITA (Am I the A** Hole), to question whether she has the right to be mad that she was not a guest at her own baby shower. According to her, the baby shower was planned by the baby daddy’s aunt, who reassured her that it was a men-only baby shower. Listen, I’m all for equality, but this seems a little mean and strange, to say the least.

Turns out she wasn’t wanted at the baby shower, because she later found out that the boyfriend’s mother, female cousin, and aunt were very much present at the party. Doesn’t sound too ‘men only’ now, does it? A baby shower is part of most pregnant women’s journey, and it makes it extra special to celebrate it with your loved ones. Hence, the mom-to-be was taken aback that she couldn’t attend her own shower even though she was the one carrying the baby. According to her, the baby shower was planned by the baby daddy’s aunt, who reassured her that it was a men-only baby shower. Picture: Kampus Production/Pexels As if carrying a human inside your body isn’t enough, the woman revealed that her boyfriend didn’t support or defend her. Maybe it would have been forgiveable if he was a hands-on father, but he ain’t.

He missed appointments, and the day they found out the gender of the baby, which was on her birthday, he ditched her to spend the day with his mom. Sounds like a momma's boy, if you ask me.

“I feel like he should’ve stood up for me and said that it didn’t sound fair, that it should be a baby shower for the both of us.” He tried to sugar-coat the situation by saying that it wasn’t done out of spite.

