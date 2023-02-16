Rebel Wilson reveals miscarriage heartbreak before welcoming daughter via surrogate

Rebel Wilson suffered miscarriage heartbreak before welcoming her daughter via surrogate. The 42-year-old actress, who welcomed baby girl Royce Lillian with her partner Ramona Agruma in November 2022, has opened up about a heartbreaking surrogacy attempt that ended in tragedy.

Appearing on “The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch”, she said: “I tried with one surrogate to have the baby, and, sadly, the embryo miscarried. “I’d only been dating Ramona for two months and I had to be like: ‘By the way, the surrogate looks like it’s out of the first trimester and it is serious and I am going to have a baby by the end of the year.’”

The “Pitch Perfect” star revealed how she selected a sperm donor for her child. She was given pictures of potential donors as children and adults, and their genetic history, to help inform her decision.

She listened to voice recordings, and admitted she found it “really interesting to hear how they answered certain questions”. She added: “I had like a sperm concierge, so they trawl through all the sperm shops and then give me the 10 best that match my criteria.” Wilson previously revealed that she “overhauled” her life in an effort to have kids, having her eggs frozen and undergoing surgery in a bid to become a mother.

