Steffi on the Brink of welcoming baby girl

Media personality Steffi Brink is serving mama-hood in her latest baby bump shoot and we are loving the confidence. In a few snaps alongside her white bull-terrier, Steffi, in her shorts and sports-bra, showed off her belly on Instagram and captioned the post:

Story continues below Advertisement

“33 weeks 3 days. 86kg. Total weight gained 12.5kg. “I haven’t been great at documenting my journey throughout the entire pregnancy. What I can however tell you is that it might feel uncomfortable because your body is not your own, yet it is such a majestic feeling, experiencing the first flutters and continuous kicks (oh this baby is busy🫣🥹😍) Knowing that a living being moves inside of me is beyond comprehension. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi van Wyk-Brink (@steffionthebrink) The post continues: “I am constantly in awe about the wonders of God. How He is always on time. How He keeps me safe from any harm. How He binds our love in marriage. How He provides strength to wake up every day and still serve my purpose. How He gives peace, knowing that He will equip us with all the tools and resources needed to be loving, God-fearing, and supportive parents. I am constantly lost for words to describe just how blessed I feel.”

Steffi pays tribute to her husband, media personality Clint Brink, further in her post. “My cup surely runneth over. I am forever grateful that I get to co-parent with you @clintonthebrink. I love you, I appreciate you and I would choose you every time. ❤️🙏🏽🫶🏽 you complete my world, and together we are in the process of becoming someone else’s world (even if it’s just on borrowed time).” The couple are expecting their baby girl in April.