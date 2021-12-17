WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez confirm gender of unborn twins

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are to welcome a boy and a girl into the world. The Manchester United footballer and his pregnant partner enlisted the help of their four-year-old daughter Alana Martina, and Cristiano's kids Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Mateo and Eva, four, to reveal the genders of their upcoming twins by popping balloons, which released pink and blue confetti.

Ronaldo and Georgina - who is five months pregnant - posted the same video of the touching moment on their Instagram accounts, and wrote: "Where life begins and love never ends #blessed" The two lads shouted "it's a boy" and the girls shouted "it's a girl" as the confetti dropped to the floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) They then began throwing confetti up in delight at the news that they will soon have another brother and a sister. In October, Cristiano and Georgina confirmed they were expecting twins as they posted a picture of themselves lying in bed together and holding up a picture of their recent scans.

They wrote: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you #blessed (sic)” Ronaldo recently said he fell for Georgina in a “split-second moment”. Speaking about the former shop worker in a Netflix documentary titled ‘I Am Georgina’, he said: “It was a split-second moment. I never thought it would be that big as to fall in love with her, I really didn’t expect it. Georgina is the woman I am totally in love with.”

The couple met when Georgina was working at a Gucci store in Madrid, Spain. In 2019, Ronaldo - who has previously played for Real Madrid and Juventus, among other clubs - admitted he feels "at peace" when he is at home. He said: "I feel most relaxed when I'm at home, there's no pressure there unlike when I train or have games. At home, I feel at peace and free.