We all love a hearty Sunday lunch, with seven colours, staple and a meaty curry. But those who have to prepare it know that it takes hours to do so. There’s the rice, veggies, meat and salad and much more that goes into a seven colours meal.

This is usually a meal prepared for a family since it’s difficult to cook so much food for just one person. Unless of course, you intend to eat it for a few days. Woolworths has recently introduced a prepared, heat-and-eat meal called the “Sunday Kos Booster Bowl”. The seven colours bowl, which is priced at R199,99, weighs 1.3kg and consists of savoury rice, butternut, creamed spinach, steamed broccoli and flame-grilled chicken. It even includes a sachet of beetroot.

Woolies has been diversifying its food offering in recent times, introducing vetkoeks amongst other offerings. Mzansi has lots to say - and naturally it didn’t take long for X users to share their thoughts on the dish - about Woolies’ version of a classic Sunday meal. When @lungile_mashele tweeted “I just saw the Woolies Sunday kos booster bowl ad… I must get it expeditiously!” with an image of the product, X users were quick to respond.

I just saw the Woolies Sunday kos booster bowl ad...



I must get it expeditiously! 😳![CDATA[]]>😂 pic.twitter.com/kjxJqyoJQg — Financial Raccoon (@lungile_mashele) January 30, 2024 @LeeBugz commented on the fact that Woolworth always seems to get it right by tweeting: “Woolies deep deeeeeep understanding of their market needs to be studied. I would do ANYTHING to sit and just listen in on a strategy meeting 😭” “Woolies literally has the best food scientists in the whole world,” added @Mavumavu9. Others however had an issue with the price.