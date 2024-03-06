Savour the essence of Africa: Indulge in Joburg's newest culinary gem, King's Kraal

Joburg north is filled with many gems when it comes to the lifestyle scene, there is always a new establishment opening that is offering something new. King’s Kraal, a legendary African African concept restaurant, has entered the Bryanston scene.

Centered in the vibrant lifestyle area that features hotspots, the concept restaurant brings together royal history, cutting-edge fusion cuisine, and live music. King’s Kraal is the brainchild of partners Justice Huni, who heads up business operations, and Chef Kudzai Bingepinge master of the kitchen experience. The two have created a space that invites guests on a journey that explores the continent’s cultural and culinary diversity, but adding a fresh modern twist to it.

Okumnandi (sinfully delicious) dessert array; marula ice cream and cornbread with sugar tuille. Picture: Sharkiel Wilson “The heart of King’s Kraal lies in the delicate union of traditional African dishes and modernist cooking techniques,” said Kudzai. “Drawing on the continent’s unique food traditions, we have crafted a menu that is as innovative as it is indulgent,” he said. “Each meal is an invitation to traverse a vast culinary landscape, offering a taste of varied cultures, traditions and histories through the universal language of food.”

The King’s Kraal experience is designed to be unashamedly lavish, reflecting the exclusivity of Africa’s royal kraals and presenting a dining experience where luxury meets tradition in a harmonious blend. Chef Kudzai Bingepinge master of the kitchen experience, King’s Kraal. Picture: Sharkiel Wilson “Our goal is to redefine the culinary landscape by showcasing the richness of African cuisine in a setting that resonates with the splendour of its royal past,” said Huni. “We aim to foster a deeper appreciation for indigenous ingredients and traditional cooking methods, presented with a contemporary flair.

“Through this immersive dining experience, we aspire to elevate African cuisine to its rightful place on the global stage, celebrating its contribution to the world's culinary heritage and inspiring a new generation of chefs and foodies alike.” Kings Kraal has what it takes to compete in busy Joburg north; good food over good music is the perfect combination for any fine dinning experience. Picture: Sharkiel Wilson Kings Kraal distinguishes itself by curating an authentic experience of Africa past and present; one that draws on the continent’s deep cultural heritage and indigenous flavours but also delivers a refined menu for the modern palate. Crispy mogodu (tripe) with spicy baobab mayo paired with the arresting acidity of Fryers Cove Sauvignon Blanc or duck fat dombolo (traditional dumplings enriched with duck fat) accompanied by a full-bodied Meerlust Merlot.

Umleqwa (traditional chicken) and roasted butternut served with Stoney Ginger Beer gel and morogo (wild spinach). Hand washing ritual performed before food is served at Kings Kraal. Picture: Sharkiel Wilson Every succulent dish comes with an equally tantalising mixology suggestion, from a spicy baobab margarita to a duck fat-washed Bourbon Old Fashioned or an umami Bloody Mary. Kings Kraal has what it takes to compete in busy Joburg north; good food over good music is the perfect combination for any fine dinning experience.