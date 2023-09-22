Here’s where you can dine this Heritage Day

Heritage Day is widely celebrated in South Africa, and for many, it is a day where people observe their Heritage by either dressing up in their South African-inspired outfits, cooking food that reminds them of where they come from, or simply hosting family and friends to a braai. The common theme is that it is a day for family and friends to celebrate over the desired meal.

If you prefer dining out this Heritage Day, we have a few suggestions for you below. Cape Town Mama Africa

Mama Africa brings the diverse and vibrant flavours of Africa to your plate. Their menu features a range of traditional African dishes, using only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients prepared by their chefs trained in traditional African cooking techniques. But they are more than just a restaurant. They strive to share the beauty and richness of African culture with their customers, from the music to the decor on the walls. Located:178 Long Street.

Beyond Restaurant You can also embark on a culinary journey this Heritage Day weekend at Beyond Restaurant, the country counterpart to FYN's urban refinement. At Beyond, special attention has been paid to sourcing a diverse range of special raw produce. From rare-breed meats, and seasonal heirloom vegetables to artisanally crafted cheeses, this diversity serves to showcase and celebrate the 'weird and wonderful' and the beauty of unique strains and flavours beyond mass production.

A first for the restaurant, they will be unveiling a full-tasting menu inspired by the flavourful traditions of the South African braai. Each dish will be paired with the finest selection of wines from the Western Cape. The Heritage Day menu will be available for lunch and dinner on September 23 and for lunch on September 24. For bookings, you can email [email protected]. Located: Buitenverwachting, 37 Klein Constantia Road, Constantia.

Johannesburg Mkhaya There is nothing quite like the aroma of shisanyama, sizzling over glowing coals or watching mama's pap slowly babbling over an open fire at this time of the year.

At the restaurant, they are passionate about keeping it authentic and real, but most importantly they are passionate about the family favourites that you know and love. They ensure that they bring your beloved mogodu, umleqwa, tlhakwana, oxtail, and more to you with sincere passion and professionalism. Located: 29 Rissik St, Marshalltown.

Marble Marble is a celebration of quintessential South African fare and cooking on fire. The restaurant embodies South Africans’ love of cooking with fire, a quality that makes their food culture different from the rest of the world. They have long been fascinated by what makes South African cuisine unique, and they believe it’s down to being meat and flame enthusiasts.

However, it is not just meat that they celebrate in this way, they boast an array of fresh ingredients all cooked on their perfectly prepared coals including fish, poultry, vegetables, and breads. Located: Trumpet on Keyes, Corner Keyes, and Jellicoe Avenue, Rosebank. Durban

Dukkah Restaurant & Bar At Dukkah, they celebrate the unique blend of cultures and flavours that make Durban such a special place. Their modern cuisine draws inspiration from the eastern coastline of Africa, from the Maasai Market in Nairobi to Stone Town in Zanzibar, and all along the Spice Route to Durban.

When it comes to experience they aim to provide a memorable and enjoyable dining experience for customers by providing exceptional food and beverage service, attention to detail, and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Located: 59 Florida Road. Lingela Restaurant

Earning the reputation as the best buffet in the city of Durban, Lingela at Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani is a perennial favourite both with hotel guests and locals. The restaurant turns the tables on traditional buffets, inviting diners to interact with the chefs who will prepare dishes to your taste. A range of starters, salads and side dishes, casseroles, Durban curries, breyani, tandoori oven specialities, and a carvery with all the trimmings are included in the buffet selection.