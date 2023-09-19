RECIPES - Heritage Day: fun and unusual Braai Day recipes to try this weekend

Johannesburg - It’s National Braai Day this weekend, the Springboks are playing in the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the weather is warming up. So, this Heritage Day weekend is the perfect opportunity to twist things up on the braai and impress your loved ones. The team at Krazy Kiwi Kookbox, which provides easy to follow meal kits with quality ingredients, have provided some exciting recipes for your Braai Day commemorations.

Rooibos-Infused Glazed Braaied Trout Rooibos is one of South Africa’s most valued natural treasures, we have decided to celebrate Heritage Day this year by creating a unique Rooibos-infused glazed trout. Ingredients: Rooibos-Infused Glaze:

– 4 tbs of Rooibos tea concentrate (see note below) – ⅓ cup honey – 3 tbs of lemon juice

– 1 clove – 1 star anise – 1 cardamom pod lightly crushed.

– 2 coriander seeds Note: – To make the Rooibos tea concentrate, use two Rooibos teabags, brewed in ⅓ cup of freshly boiled water. Leave to brew for 10 minutes. Remove the teabags and squeeze the tea out of the bags.

– 2 x whole trout filleted with the skin on Rooibos-Infused Glazed Braaied Trout. Supplied image. Instructions: – In a medium pot, whisk together the Rooibos tea concentrate, honey, and lemon juice. Add the spices and bring to the boil.

– Cook until the glaze has reduced by a third. – Pat the trout fillets dry with paper towels. Lay, flesh-side up, on a foil-lined braai grid. – Brush the top of the fillets with the Rooibos-infused glaze.

– Braai over medium coals for 10-15 minutes, until cooked. Brush the fish once or twice while braaing. (Alternatively, bake in a preheated oven at 190°C for 20 minutes on a foil-lined baking sheet.) – Serve warm with a green salad. Krazy Kiwi Peri Peri Braai Chicken with Peri Peri Crèma

Kettle braaied butterflied chicken with home-made peri peri sauce is a little more effort than a shop-bought peri peri sauce, but worth the effort. The peri peri sauce can be made a day or two in advance. Ingredients: Peri Peri Sauce:

– 1 red pepper, de-seeded and cut into large chunks – 1 red onion, peeled and quartered – 4 tbs of olive oil

– ½ tsp paprika – ½ tsp smoked paprika – ½ tsp cayenne pepper

– 1 tsp salt – ½ tsp coriander powder – 2 garlic cloves, peeled

– 2 bird’s eye chillies, de-seeded – 2 red chillies, de-seeded – ¼ table spoons of white pepper

– ¼ table spoons of chilli flakes – ¼ table spoons of rosemary – 1 table spoon of red wine vinegar

– zest of 1 lemon – 1½ table spoons of lemon juice Chicken

– 1 butterflied chicken – 4 medium red onions peeled and quartered – salt

Peri Peri Crema – 2 tbs of peri peri sauce – 2 tbs of natural yoghurt

Instructions: – Peri Peri Sauce – Preheat the oven to 180°C.

– Mix red peppers, onions, chillies, garlic, paprika, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, coriander, salt and 3 tbs olive oil in a bowl. – Place the mixture on to a baking tray in the oven and cook for 20 minutes. – Remove from the oven, cool the mixture and transfer to a blender. Add the remaining ingredients to the mixture and blend until smooth.

Krazy Kiwi Peri Peri Braai Chicken Peri Peri Crèma – Preheat a kettle braai for indirect cooking to medium heat. – Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel and place it skin side up in an aluminium braai tray.

– Spread the chicken generously with ¼ cup of the peri peri sauce and leave to marinade at room temperature for about 30 minutes. – Place the red onions around the chicken, season with salt. – Cook the chicken in the kettle braai for about 45 minutes, until the juices of the chicken run clear.

– While the chicken is cooking, mix the peri peri crèma ingredients together. – Serve warm with peri peri crèma and a green salad. Spicy Tamarind, Honey & Sesame Marinated De-boned Leg of Lamb

Tamarind is often used in South-East Asian cooking; it has a sharp sour taste which pairs well with fatty meats like lamb. Tamarind paste is available in supermarkets or Asian shops and can be found in Asian products. Spicy Tamarind, Honey & Sesame Marinated De-boned Leg of Lamb. Supplied image. Ingredients: – Marinade

– 3 tbs tamarind paste – 4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed – 1 tbs sriracha chilli sauce

– 1 tbs honey – 1 tbs ginger, peeled and grated – ⅓ cup lemon juice

– 2 tbs of soy sauce – 2 tbs of olive oil – 2 tbs of sesame oil

Lamb – 1 de-boned, butterflied leg of lamb – 1 handful of fresh coriander and mint leaves, chopped to serve

Instructions: – Mix all marinade ingredients. Cut off any excess fat from the lamb. Place the lamb in a sealed plastic container with the marinade. Cover the lamb with the marinade. – Refrigerate for at least 3 hours, or up to 24 hours. Turn a few times while marinating.

– When ready to braai, bring the lamb up to room temperature. Remove lamb from the container, and season with salt. – Prepare the kettle braai for indirect cooking to medium heat. – Cook in a preheated kettle braai with the hood on for 45 minutes (for medium rare), or until done to your liking. Set lamb aside to rest for 10 minutes.

– To serve, slice lamb across the grain, sprinkle over the mint and coriander. Serve with griddle braai veggies. Halloumi and vegetable sosaties. Supplied image. Halloumi and vegetable sosaties Gone are the days when chicken and fish were considered a vegetarian alternative at a braai. This Heritage Day you can dazzle your vegetarian and non-vegetarian braai guests with our flavourful vegetarian sosaties.

6 Sosaties Ingredients: – 300g halloumi – cut into 18 cubes

– 12 cherry tomatoes, whole – 1 red pepper – de-seeded and cut into squares – 1 yellow pepper – de-seeded and cut into squares

– 2 courgettes, cut into ribbons using a potato peeler – 2 tbs olive oil – 1 tbs red wine vinegar

– 1 tbs lemon juice – 1 tbs garlic powder – 2 tbs dried oregano

– 1 tbs dried thyme – 1 pinch of salt and black pepper Instructions:

– Mix olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice and herbs and spices in a mixing bowl. – Add vegetables to the mixture and coat well. – Let the vegetables marinate for 15 minutes at room temperature.

– Thread the halloumi and vegetables on to 6 skewers. If you are using wooden sosatie sticks, make sure to soak them for at least 30 minutes first, so they do not burn when cooking. – Braai over medium coals on an open fire. Turn the sosaties while braaiing to avoid the halloumi sticking to the grid. Sosaties will take between 8-10 minutes to cook. – Serve with minty tzatziki sauce.