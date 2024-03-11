WATCH: Somizi has fans in stitches as he prepares a dish, the Nara Smith way

If you’re a TikTok foodie you’ve most likely seen or heard about Nara Smith, who is famous for preparing healthy meals from scratch. Many people are now copying her style by posting their own Nara Smith-inspired videos, like TV personality Somizi Mhlongo, who has fans in stitches with his Nara Smith-inspired dish.

Some of the videos poke fun at the fact that she makes everything from scratch and that it must take her a very long time to prepare the meals. Somizi Mhlongo, or SomNara these days, posted a video on TikTok, of his own Nara Smith version of how to prepare a dish. In the TikTok video captioned: “SomNara Smith” he made a spinach-infused focaccia bread.

Smith is always preparing meals for her husband and toddlers but in Somizi’s video, he says he is preparing the bread for his “husband” who will be home in “75 days and 3 hours”. Since Nara makes everything from scratch, Mhlongo shows how he uses his Smeg juicer to extract the juice from the spinach to use for the dough. The spinach he says he got from the “Garden of Eden”.

In true Mhlongo style, he has to throw in a few designer brands as well, using a Le Creuset bowl to mix the dough in and then transfers it into another Le Creuset dish which he wraps with “Dolce and Gabbana” plastic. He continues by adding toppings to his dough which include pistachio nuts and cherry tomatoes from “Belgium”. Smith, who is pregnant with her third child, always shares what her pregnancy cravings are how she makes them.

In Mhlongo’s he pretends to be pregnant, even shows of his fake baby bump, and shares his “pregnancy” craving. According to the hilarious video, he has been craving Oros with ice and Evian water. He adds that he has been craving eggs as well.

He shows off his already cooked scrambled eggs which he made from eggs from a chicken in Czechoslovakia. He dishes up his egg with a dollop of atcher on a slice of white bread which he claims he made from scratch the previous day. Mhlongo clearly had plenty of time on his hands because he even prepared a chicken curry which he plated with freshly baked focaccia bread.

He enjoys his meal with a glass of water with ice that he “freshly squeezed”. @somg63 SomNara Smith ♬ original sound - somizi His fans have been left in stitches since the video was published. “Dolce and Gabanna plastic took me out,” commented one viewer.