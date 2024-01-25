WATCH: TikToker wants Woolworths to make sense of price of their croissants

“Make it make sense” is what a TikTok user was asking retail store Woolworths when it comes to the price of their croissants. The TikToker, who goes by @manlikemachingz, took to the video app to share his confusion around the difference between the price of a pack of four and a pack of eight of their croissants.

He captioned the video: “@Woolworths SA does your pricing make sense? 😂😂😂😂 someone definitely maak a plan (make a plan)”. In the video, he pointed out that a pack of four croissants costs R73,29, while a pack of eight costs R86,99. He stated that it was only obvious that he would go for the pack of eight.

The video, which had been viewed over 270K times, received hundreds of comments from South African viewers. Here’s what some people had to say: Someone tried to make sense of it, saying: “Isn’t it because in the 4 pack, they come individually wrapped? And that container like packaging I suppose.”

One TikToker commented on the cost of food lately: “Mara is it just me or did all food items increase R20-R30 from November last year and now a further increase again in January 😢😢😢 we have to become farmers shem!!!” Another said: “Even the price is ridiculous honestly let’s just go back to hunting and gathering honestly 🙄”, to which @manlikemachingz responded: “It gets worse every week.”