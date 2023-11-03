World Vegan Month: A list of protein-rich foods for vegans

For many who are considering trying the vegan diet, one of the biggest concerns is finding alternative sources of protein. However, there are many other sources of protein other than meat and eggs.

Here’s a variety of protein-rich foods for vegans, highlighting their nutritional benefits and how they can support a well-balanced and satisfying vegan lifestyle. Legumes Legumes, including beans, lentils, and chickpeas, are excellent sources of protein and are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They offer a versatile and affordable way to incorporate protein into your meals.

Chickpeas are versatile. Picture: Pexels Nataliya Vaitkevich Tofu

Tofu is a soy-based protein alternative that is commonly used in vegan cooking. This versatile ingredient can be marinated, baked, grilled, or stir-fried to suit your taste preferences. Including this soy-based product in your meals can add both flavour and a substantial amount of protein to your diet.

Tofu. Picture: Pexels Polina Tankilevitch Nuts and seeds Nuts and seeds, like almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, are not only high in protein but also rich in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.

These nutrient-dense powerhouses can be sprinkled over salads, blended into smoothies, or enjoyed as a delicious nut butter spread. Nuts and seeds. Picture: Pexels Vie Studio

Plant-based milks While not as protein-rich as other sources listed here, plant-based milk, such as soy milk or almond milk, can still contribute to your daily protein intake. Many fortified versions of these milks offer added nutrients, including protein. They can be used in smoothies, and cereals, or enjoyed on their own as a beverage.

Spirulina