‘Cramosa’, a combination of croissant and samoosa is latest bizarre food combo that people are finding hard to digest

Indian cuisine is famous for its stuffed, crunchy snacks packed with spices, nuts, vegetables, and more. One of those satisfying snacks is the samoosa. If you have never tasted one of these crispy mince, chicken, cheese, or potato-filled triangles, where have you been?

Samoosas finds its origin in the Middle East before the 10th century. During the 13th and 14th centuries, it was brought by traders to India, and it quickly became very popular. To this day, the samoosa is still a very popular savoury snack, and can be found at nearly every party, celebration, fast food, or restaurant menu. It is also the perfect meal on the go and a favourite among foodies. Now, what if someone came up with a dish that combined elements of both the croissant and the samoosa? Well, anything can happen in an era of bizarre food combos, and someone did put the two dishes together and came up with something called ‘cramosa’, and people are now finding it hard to digest the combination.

While some are in favour, appreciating the uniqueness of the item, on the other side, there are people who find it a disaster. A person described the idea behind ‘cramosa’ as “innovation at its finest”. Another gave the attempt a “10/10”, saying he would try it. What have you done you colonisers ?

Cramosa 😑😑 pic.twitter.com/6yRtnIaDV7 — Bhola Guru  (@IGiveGyaan) April 24, 2022 And you guys are wondering why the French are rioting? #French #France #Cramosa pic.twitter.com/6KnhWVUpW7 — Divyam Jain (@divyamd) March 27, 2023 Wtf is a Cramosa?! pic.twitter.com/pi4cGCwS6l — Heisenberg (@NotTypicalMallu) February 16, 2023 It is not the first time there has been an attempt to make something bizarre by mixing up the items. People have been making a fusion of different food items, coming up with a whole new item. While some were loved and appreciated, there were also the ones that received a lot of hate as well. Items like soda topped with cheese, garlic flavoured ice cream, and Maggie with chocolate have been introduced and had mixed responses, too.