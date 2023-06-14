Drake’s half-eaten pizza slice on sale for R9m, tweeps poke fun at the idea

The internet is a place full of bizarre things, and among many, the most shocking thing that recently went viral was the Canadian singer Drake’s half-eaten pizza, and that too at a whopping price. Pizza might be one of the most popular foods across the world, but who on earth would agree to buy a half-eaten slice of pizza for $500 000 (about R9 million) even if it is by your favourite star for whom you can go to any extent?

The news was shared on Instagram stories by rapper Lil Yachty, a close friend of Drake’s. This started off during a live stream earlier this month and was originally intended to be a joke. However, people seemed to be curious about this and started inquiring about the half-eaten pizza slice by the “Hotline Bling” singer. Soon, the picture went viral across social media, with people pouring in with all their reactions. Lil Yachty is selling a slice of pizza bitten by Drake for $500k‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/19qwvQE2EL — RapTV (@Rap) June 4, 2023 Actually, the pizza was not up for auction, but still, people were quick to share their hilarious reactions. Some were really curious to know where to buy it, while others shared hilarious reactions and asked whether they were going to be immortal after it.

“I’m buying it,” wrote one user while another said, “Where do I inquire?” A few others argued that this bizarre post made no sense at all.

“Doesn’t even make sense to me,” said one user while another wrote, “Does it have pineapple on it?” Not only Drake, but super popular rapper Cardi B recently made headlines after posting photographs of her 4-year-old daughter’s lunch. The meal seemed delectable and the photographs went viral soon after they were dropped on social media. Well, it seems fans are quite fond of knowing what their favourite artists are stuffing themselves on.