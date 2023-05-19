Is it ‘peak pettiness’? Picture of padlocked milk in the office fridge sparks controversy

Some people go to extraordinary lengths to stop colleagues from stealing their food and milk from the office fridge. One Reddit user recently posted a picture of a padlocked milk bottle at work so that no one else can have any.

In the picture, there are a couple of milk bottles with normal screw tops, but on the middle one, a worker has put a specially adapted padlock that is secured with a U-shaped bar going through the handle – meaning it can only be opened with a key. Sharing a snap of the padlocked milk on the website, user u/Vented55 asked users: “Peak pettiness or justifiable security in the office kitchen?” Peak pettiness or justifiable security in the office kitchen?

by u/Vented55 in CasualUK And it is safe to say that opinions were mixed, with some people commenting that they were a little baffled by the move, while others were all for it.