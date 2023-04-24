The shift towards consuming home-grown produce during the Covid-19 lockdown has been a notable phenomenon in recent times, and many are now taking even more control over their food intake. With TikTok providing insights into living off the land comes a fascination with those who make cheese and milk from their own farms, with this alternative way of life gaining a lot of attention.

However, not all milk substitutes are created in the same way, and one particular tweet by Paul Saladino MD has raised eyebrows, indicating that drinking almond milk may be harmful to your health. Stop drinking almond milk!



Here's why... pic.twitter.com/kJrqktXLs5 — Paul Saladino, MD (@paulsaladinomd) April 5, 2023 Saladino’s thread expressed the potential dangers of consuming almond milk, citing evidence that it contributes to inflammation in the body, facilitated by the presence of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs). Many almond milks contain seed oils like canola, safflower or sunflower oils which are high in linoleic acid.



Linoleic acid is an omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acid that accumulates in your cell membranes, raises oxLDL & Lp(a) and breaks down into harmful compounds like 4-HNE. pic.twitter.com/8Up6EiL6T0 — Paul Saladino, MD (@paulsaladinomd) April 5, 2023 The thread also mentioned the high amount of phytates, a type of anti-nutrient that binds to minerals, making them unavailable to the body.

Many almond milks also contain thickening agents like carrageenan, a sulfated polysaccharide derived from algae that is known to cause gut inflammation and irritation. pic.twitter.com/IOWAvLCL77 — Paul Saladino, MD (@paulsaladinomd) April 5, 2023 Although almond milk has been a popular dairy substitute due to its relatively low-calorie content and capacity to cater to those with nut and dairy allergies, the fact that it is almost entirely made out of filtered water, fortified with synthetic vitamins and minerals, raises questions about its nutritional benefits. Picture by Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels If you're looking for an alternative to almond milk, you don't have to look too far. An excellent option would be naturally sweetened and filtered coconut milk, which provides healthy fats and essential vitamins and minerals. Oat milk is also a good choice, low in calories, and easy to make at home, using only an even blend of oats and filtered water. Lastly, if you are looking for a more protein-rich alternative, hemp milk could be the way to go as it is a good source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, along with being fortified with additional calcium and Vitamin D.

Research has shown that home-made food can be healthier than store-bought products. When you make your own food, you have control over the ingredients that go into it. This means that you can avoid additives, preservatives, and other harmful chemicals that are often found in processed foods. Additionally, home-made food is often fresher, which means that it retains more nutrients than food that has been sitting on a shelf for weeks or even months. TikTok has become a platform for showcasing the benefits of making your food. Many TikTokers have started sharing videos of themselves making everything from bread to cheese, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.