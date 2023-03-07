Singing the humble avocado’s praises

Avocados need no advocacy, they have been part of the food cultures for some time now. It’s not surprising the popular superfood has also caught the attention of the trendsetters and has been honoured on the Everyday Health Top 10 Healthy Food Trends list for 2023.

Third on the list is the trend, “plants in more places”, which describes how the global trend toward plant-based diets has given rise to new creative ways to prepare and consume fruits and vegetables. Avo’s are not only nutritious but also crucial in a number of recipes. Picture: Pexels/Maria Orlova According to the findings, more individuals are beginning to realise that they don’t have to switch to a vegan or vegetarian diet to eat more plants. The report further cites, there has been an increase in consumers using produce in clever ways as they try to meet the five-a-day rule.

One such example is using avocado in place of butter. “More plant-based options, mood-boosting foods and food for your gut.” “The phrase ‘more plant-based options’ refers to the rising trend of people choosing to actively eat less meat. As a result, people all around the world are becoming more interested in meat substitutes and unique fruit and vegetable options.

“This is where avocados, a highly adaptable fruit, really shine. Avos fit neatly into the trend of a plant-based diet, which is here to stay and combines well with anything. “A lot of attention has been placed on functional foods and beverages that support the body in specific ways, especially when it comes to immunity. “Feel-good foods are on the list of 2023’s ‘mood-boosting foods’ because they help prevent depression and dementia, as well as support brain function.”

There are many reasons why avocados are considered superfoods, including their 13g of monounsaturated fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Increasing the intake of good fats may reduce the risk of depression, anxiety and other mental disorders. Moreover, healthy fats support the brain’s hormone production, stress-reduction and thinking-processing processes. In addition, avos contain 30% soluble fibre and 70% insoluble fibre, both of which are important for promoting healthy gut flora.

All these food trends reflect the prevailing global theme of sustainability. Vegan Carbonara Picture: by The South African Avocado Growers’ Association Serves 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes plus soaking overnight Cooking time: 20 minutes Ingredients:

· 1 punnet white mushrooms, thinly sliced · 45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil · 2,5 ml (½ tsp) smoked paprika

· Salt & pepper, to taste · 300 g spaghetti · 65 g (½ cup) cashews, soaked overnight

· 1 small avocado, peeled and stoned · 3 cloves garlic, chopped · 22.5 ml (1½ tbsp) nutritional yeast

· 22.5 ml (1½ tbsp) lemon juice · 1.5 ml (¼ tsp) paprika · Fresh parsley, for serving

Method: 1. Preheat oven to 200 °C. 2. Toss the mushrooms, oil, smoked paprika and seasoning in a medium bowl.

3. Arrange mixture on paper-lined baking sheet and bake for 7 - 8 minutes. Flip the mushrooms and continue baking until mushrooms are crispy and brown about 7 - 8 minutes more. Cool mushrooms on baking sheet. 4. Cook pasta according to instructions on the packet. Drain and reserve 250 ml (1 cup) of the pasta cooking water when draining the pasta. 5. For the sauce, combine cashews, avocado, garlic, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, pepper, salt, and paprika in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and creamy, adding in a little of the reserved pasta water, if necessary, to moisten the sauce.