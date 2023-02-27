South Africa ready to host biggest Sauvignon Blanc competition in the world

Sauvignon Blanc is one of the most popular and affordable white wines in the world. It is known for its high acidity and typical green herbal flavours. It gives its best in a cooler climate but grows nearly everywhere, offering a variety of styles.

South Africa’s top Sauvignon Blanc wines are versatile and elegant, and consumers around the world can only expect the best. Speaking of Sauvignon Blanc and being one of the most popular wines in the world, the news is that the South African wine industry is set and ready to host the biggest and most prestigious Sauvignon Blanc competition in the world for the first time on South African soil. In a statement, chairman of Sauvignon Blanc South Africa RJ Botha said: “This is a dream come true.”

Botha said they started negotiations four years ago with Quentin Havaux who is the director of the Concours Mondial du Sauvignon, and after months and months of discussions, bringing partners on board, and making almost impossible plans, they are reaping the fruit of their labour. “It’s here. It’s now. What a wonderful opportunity for our cultivar organisation, our wine industry, and our country, to showcase our resilience, excellence, and Mzansi magic,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sauvignon Blanc SA (@sauvignonblancsa) More than 1000 Sauvignon Blanc wines will compete for the attention of 50 judges of which 40 are international and 10 are local wine experts.

Renowned SA judges joining the panel are Cape Wine Masters Dr Winnie Bowman and René Groenewald, as well as Heidi Duminy, Francois Rautenbach, Dr Carien Coetzee, Cathy Marston, Christian Eedes, Fiona McDonald, Joseph Dhafana and Malu Lambert. During this competition, SA’s exciting Sauvignon Blanc regions will also be showcased through daily excursions to Durbanville, Constantia and Stellenbosch, and with special dinners hosted by Diemersdal, Groot Constantia and Vergelegen. Botha added that bringing this competition to home soil was no mean feat.

