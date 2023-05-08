What’s the difference between Prime Hydration and Prime Energy?

Paul and Olatunji have a strong YouTube following and drew millions of viewers during their time as boxing rivals, but their success since joining as business partners to launch Prime took the world by surprise.

Prime drinks are all the rage, following the launch of the brand by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji).

The internet has been full of people asking all kinds of questions about Prime. Such as what is the difference between Prime Hydration and Prime Energy? Well, the answer is simple, Prime Energy comes in cans, whereas Prime Hydration is sold in bottles. That is not all. Both variants come in multiple flavours from lemon-lime to tropical punch, with ‘zero added sugar’ credentials.

Prime Hydration. Picture: Prime Hydrate

At first glance, Prime Hydration drinks seem pretty harmless; they contain 10 percent coconut water, electrolytes and B vitamins, and BCAAs and have zero sugar or caffeine and only around 20 calories per bottle, the manufacturers claim.

Prime Hydration drinks are promoted as a source of muscle energy. Prime Energy drinks are another matter; they are advertised for ages eighteen and over, and each can contain 200 ml of caffeine. Prime Energy is reputed to be a direct competitor to Red Bull because it contains caffeine.