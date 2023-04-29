Foods that make great work lunch ideas

Lunch is often the trickiest meal of the day. Whether you work from home or head into an office every day, you need something that will fill you up and does not take too much time or effort in the middle of your day. And as our daily lives become increasingly hectic, it is all too easy to overlook planning a nourishing lunch for ourselves and our loved ones.

However, come midday, we do not want to be left picking at uninspired leftovers. That is why we have compiled a list of quick lunch ideas to save the day and make your lunch break the highlight of your day. These options are suitable for those seeking a hassle-free meal at home or an on-the-go option for the office. What is more, many of these ideas can be conveniently prepared in advance. So give your lunch routine a much-needed upgrade and try out one of these exciting options today.

Pasta salad. Picture: Lisa Fotios/ Pexels Pasta salad This one is great: If you made pasta last night and you have some leftovers, you can turn it into a delicious salad. If you made roast veggies last night and have some leftovers, you can add pasta and turn it into a tasty veg pasta salad. Make leftovers into a new dish by adding a different dressing.

Chicken stir-fry Stir fries are easy to prepare in large quantities, making them a great choice for lunches to bring to work. Consider prepping your stir-fry ahead of time and then adding different sauces to each portioned lunch. This can be a fun way to add variety to each of your meals for the week.

Smoothies. Picture: Pexels Smoothies for snacks Prepare a smoothie mix and refrigerate it. This will last you a few days. You can place the smoothies in jars and sip at your leisure at work. It is a great way to boost your performance, since you will not be so sluggish from not having anything in your system. You can also add a scoop or two of protein powder for an added boost. Don’t forget the chia seeds!

Hummus and pita Hummus paired with pita is one of the very best cold lunches for work (and at home) because it is so simple to put together and it is so satisfying. Use a store-bought or home-made hummus according to how much time you have and pair it with easy sides including cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, cheese, and fruit.

Chicken wrap. Picture: Alberta Studios/ Pexels Chicken wraps Make the most of a pack of tortilla wraps in this perfectly portable work lunch. Fill them generously with chicken, charred aubergine, tomatoes, red onion, avocado, and a gorgeous garlicky tahini sauce. Guaranteed to leave you satisfied, and easy to swap out with other ingredients to switch things up. Wrap up in foil and you are ready to go.

Salad bowl A hearty salad bowl is a satisfying lunch option. Start with a base of greens, then add your favourite toppings like roasted veggies, grilled chicken or tofu, nuts, and seeds. Drizzle with your favourite dressing and enjoy. Stuffed sweet potatoes. Picture: Tim Douglas/ Pexels Stuffed sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great choice for a filling lunch because they are easy to prepare, go well with numerous other foods, can be baked ahead of time, and are a great base for meal-prep dishes. This root veggie is also a good source of vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, potassium, and manganese, as well as fibre. Taco-stuffed avocados

A taco-stuffed avocado involves putting your favourite taco ingredients into one half of an avocado that has had its pit removed. Your taco stuffing can include ingredients such as beans, ground beef, tomatoes, shredded cheese, or olives. Top the taco-stuffed avocado with salsa, sour cream, or taco sauce. Chicken pineapple sweet chilli wrap. Picture: Supplied Chicken pineapple sweet chilli wrap

Ingredients Makes: 4 500g crumbed chicken nuggets (or you can use plain grilled chicken fillets)

300g pineapple chopped 200g red cabbage thinly sliced 100g mayonnaise

100ml sweet chilli sauce Handful of fresh coriander chopped 1 tomato diced

¼ cucumber diced seeds removed ¼ small red onion diced 4 tortilla wraps

Oil for frying Method Deep fry the chicken nuggets in hot oil until golden brown and tender or grill the chicken fillets at 180 for 12 minutes and slice.

Combine tomato, onion, and cucumber and set aside. Combine sweet chilli, coriander, and mayonnaise and set aside. Place the tortillas one by one into a hot dry frying pan to just get some colour and remove.