Four rules of thumb for keeping your kitchen clean and sanitary

Kitchens are one the most important rooms in the house. Some designers refer to it as the heart of the home. People not only eat there, but minds congregate and trade ideas and stories. That’s why this is the one room that should never be dirty. If you are looking for ways to tidy up the kitchen, read on. We take a look at a few kitchen cleaning tips that get the job done.

Cook properly If you are a professional chef reading this then you are probably thinking this stuff is obvious. But it is surprising how many people cook food. If food is undercooked (especially meat and poultry) then there is an increased risk of harmful bacteria being ingested which can cause food poisoning. If in doubt cut into such foods as chicken, sausages, burgers, and other cuts of meat to check they are fully cooked all the way through. Storage

Correct storage of food in kitchens is as important as correct cooking. When storing food in fridges or coolers make sure the food is at room temperature or lower. Putting warm food in a fridge means the food does not cool evenly and therefore can cause food poisoning. Cover your food too, food left out in the open is vulnerable to bacteria. Washing fruit and vegetables When handling fresh fruit and vegetables it is always advisable to wash them before using them. Washing fruit and veg can help remove harmful germs and bacteria from the food's surface.