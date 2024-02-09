Gert-Johan Coetzee takes his creativity to another level this Valentine's Day

Fashion and food are both forms of expressions of creativity and passion and with that in mind, award-winning designer Gert-Johan Coetzee partners with Pantry for a delectable creation. The visionary fashion designer celebrated for dressing stars across Africa and beyond, this Valentine's Day launches an unforgettable collaboration: Pantry x GERT Valentine's Donut.

The collaboration represents a harmonious convergence of food and fashion, a symphony of taste and style that promises to delight all the senses. Coetzee, renowned for his bespoke creations that grace red carpets worldwide, sought to infuse a touch of "edible couture" into this special occasion, bringing his signature flair to a delectable canvas. "This collaboration is a celebration of beauty in all its forms," said the designer.

A lover of milkshake, he loves the idea of opulence and baroque really bringing together the two elements of red carpet but with the designer’s touch. “The desert flavours are raspberry milkshakes and I love milkshakes. I thought it would be such a beautiful colour contrast.” Pantry's Valentine's donut, in partnership with Gert, encapsulates this ethos perfectly—a tantalising fusion of flavours and aesthetics that elevates the humble donut to a work of art.

The Pantry by Marble on Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank, Johannesburg, has become known as one of the fanciest pit stops in the country. Pantry x GERT Valentine's Donut Wednesday is more than just a culinary experience—it's a journey into the realms of artistry and imagination.