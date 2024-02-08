Where to dine in Mzansi this Valentine's Day

Love is expressed in many different ways on Valentine’s Day. Some people shower the target of their affection with gifts, from jewellery to lingerie and red roses. Others embark on romantic getaways. But for many, food is the language of love: the best way to make the heart happy is to first satisfy the stomach.

Whether it is a romantic dinner, a loved-up afternoon cocktail session for two or a dessert to share with a loved one, here are options for Valentine’s Day dining that you will love. Spoon Eatery. Picture: Spoon Eatery Spoon Eatery The team at Spoon Eatery has been hard at work creating a special three-course menu that will make you fall in love with every dish you taste.

For R495 per person, you can start with a choice of squid, beef carpaccio or vegetable spring rolls before moving on to the mains, which includes options like crispy lamb roulade and salmon and miso glazed aubergine. For dessert, your decision between the caramel baked apple or the coconut parfait will be no easy task. Bookings are essential and a 50% deposit is required. To book your spot, you can call or WhatsApp them on 067 029 2200.

Luminary on 12th. Picture: Supplied Luminary on 12th - Pretoria Luminary on 12th is a sophisticated fine-dining restaurant which opened recently. It is the hottest ticket in town for a glamorous evening of romance. Sip on a sundowner at Solis Bar as the sun sets over the city below you, before moving to the 12th floor where Time Square’s executive chef Adrian Vaughan and his team have created a five-course “contemporary international” meal, paired with wine.

Savour your romantic dinner for two, as the sommelier presents a diverse array of fine wines to complement each exquisite course, enjoyed by the sounds of live entertainment. Price is from R2 500 per couple and bookings can be made via 012 003 6151 or [email protected]. Fish Eagle Café. Picture: Supplied Fish Eagle Café - Scottburgh

Fish Eagle Café, located in the scenic surrounds of Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh, is organising a Mexican Fiesta buffet on February 14 from 6 pm to 10 pm. This colourful Mexican fiesta buffet will start with a fruity Aguas Frescas drink on arrival overlooking the Indian Ocean. This is followed by the main meal, a buffet of fajitas, nachos, quesadillas, and all the assorted toppings. Finish the meal with a dessert of crunchy churros and Bar One dip topped with soft-serve ice cream.

Make sure to pre-book this spicy romantic special for R245 per person. Bookings must be made by calling them on 083 658 7073 or emailing [email protected]. Arbour Café and Courtyard. Picture: Arbour Café and Courtyard Arbour Café and Courtyard - Johannesburg Tucked away in the quaint little Birdhaven shopping centre between Melrose and Illovo is Arbour Café and Courtyard. Arbour Café is a French-inspired café and crêperie; priding itself on delicious and wholesome food, sourced from the freshest ingredients.

You can join them for a romantic Valentine's Day evening under the twinkling fairy lights in their enchanting courtyard. You can treat your special someone to a delectable French-inspired meal in their whimsical and elegant space. Explore the specially crafted menu and make this Valentine's Day one to remember. For bookings, email [email protected] or call 010 753 2007. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BelugaCapeTown (@belugarestaurant) Beluga - Cape Town