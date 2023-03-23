How to get the most out of your Iftar buffet meal without overindulging

As the holy month of Ramadaan approaches, many people look forward to meeting and eating together with a scrumptious spread of cuisines and local delights. What better than having a buffet spread during the Ramadaan period – distinguished banquets with appetisers, mains, side dishes, desserts, and plenty of sweet things?

Buffets are a thing for such celebrations, thanks to their maximum cheapness and minimum fuss factor. They have won the hearts and stomachs of many foodies but a lot of people feel overwhelmed with the amount of food they see and feel like they cannot do justice to the spread there. For such people, we have got a few tips and tricks to make the most of the buffet.

Choose buffets to suit your food tastes. Picture: Pexels/Engin Akyurt Choose buffets that suit your food tastes The Indian buffet place down the road might do an amazing offer on their top-notch food, but remember that it’s not an amazing offer if you don't like curry. Don't be swayed by the amazing price-to-food volume ratio if you’re not too keen on the cuisine.

Avoid creamy or fried food While the white and creamy sauce looks tempting, avoid including them in your meal. The richness and thickness of the liquid can stick to your taste buds. Fried food can make you feel bloated. Eat slowly

Enjoy that food. Slow eating has many benefits for the body. It allows you to be more conscious of your food and helps you avoid overeating. I know this is a tough one, almost impossible, but you can suffer later if you do not use a little selectivity and restraint. Hydrate

Drinking water will help you rehydrate after eating salty foods, and also consider enjoying a glass of mint or ginger tea to help get rid of any indigestion. Not that the buffet is all about overdoing it – it is about indulging as a special treat. Do not load up on carbs Belly fillers such as potatoes, noodle dishes, or rice are usually displayed in inviting piles at the start of the buffet line, and often arranged strategically around high-cost, high-value items.

The idea is that you will pile your plate with those and have less space – on your plate and in your stomach. Instead, take a small number of carbs and keep the rest of your plate open for more interesting things. Slow down with the drinks Many liquids are natural appetite suppressants because they take up space in your stomach. That is not what you want to happen.