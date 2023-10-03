I wanna be a Kaizer Chippie! The jokes just write themselves as Kaizer Chiefs launch new snack range

As soon as local PSL soccer club Kaizer Chiefs announced their new snack range, social media went into overdrive. It’s a first for the AmaKhosi, and fans were hella curious as to why they had chosen to expand their portfolio into the snacks industry.

Taking to X, the soccer club proudly announced their “Bold & Flavourful Snack Range,” alongside an image of their various flavours the chips would be available in. “Taking the essence of passion from the football pitch to the palate, we are proud to announce our bold venture into the culinary world with the debut of its first-ever snack range,” wrote Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs Introduces Bold & Flavourful Snack Range



Taking the essence of passion from the football pitch to the palate, we are proud to announce our bold venture into the culinary world with the debut of its first-ever snack rangehttps://t.co/c2TRgGoKA1#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/J1z0BeIf9U — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 2, 2023 The interesting part is that the football club’s detractors have often made fun of them, hence the nickname “Kaizer Chips,” referencing the fact that the team has not won a PSL trophy in the past several years.

The new potato chip snack will be available in grilled steak, salt and vinegar, and tomato flavours. There’s no official word yet as to when you can grab it in stores or the price range, but according to club spokesperson Vina Maphosa, it should be before the end of October. Social media users shared their thoughts on AmaKhosi’s culinary adventure, and the responses were mixed, with a generous dose of humour thrown in. My BEN10 FC boys with the first touch of KAIZER CHIEFS POTATO CHIPS. The jokes cracked here while munching the Chips almost broke my ribs😂😂😂😂.#vinosnap pic.twitter.com/1CwIuNax7O — Vino Snap 🇿🇦 (@snap_vino) October 3, 2023 Business development consultant Collin Macheke entered the conversation, and hit back at detractors for mocking him: “When I told you that Kaizer Chiefs’s core business is not football you laughed at me.

“Here we go. You laughed at the Kaizer Chiefs family business and called them Kaizer Chips. Now they are selling Chips. “The Business of Business is Business.” When I told you that Kaizer Chiefs’s core business is not football you laughed at me. Here we go. You laughed at the Kaizer Chiefs family business and called them Kaizer Chips. Now they are selling Chips.

The Business of Business is Business. pic.twitter.com/QLLmxG7xAp — Collin Macheke (@collinmacheke) October 2, 2023 People would rather discuss Kaizer Chiefs chips than talk about their upcoming MTN8 final. Then they ask us “what makes you a big club?” pic.twitter.com/4wJfaMJMZh — Dabane The Darling (@Sgadi28) October 2, 2023

I love salt and asyn chips.

I love Kaizer Chiefs.

Best believe I am gonna shop for stock when I am back in 🇿🇦. https://t.co/9DNcDDPY3Y — Rrrrobin Adams 🇿🇦 (@RobinAdamsZA) October 2, 2023 An online user suggested, if Chiefs unknowingly started a trend, does that mean consumers will soon be treated to Pirates chips and Sundowns chips? Who knows, let’s see if we can have our chips and eat it.