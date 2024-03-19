Instant coffee, yes you read correct - to make an Espresso Martini Cocktail

The espresso martini is one of those controversial cocktails that you either love, hate, or love to hate. Perhaps the meeting of espresso and vodka in a martini glass is the result of too many bartenders and baristas sitting in a room together. While the quintessential espresso martini combines a shot of freshly brewed espresso, a dash of coffee liqueur and a simple sugar syrup, this easy recipe uses a South African household staple: Instant coffee.
@takestwoeggs This EASY espresso martini is the queen of holiday cocktails 👸![CDATA[]]>🏻 Its so quick and easy, and will have you questioning why you dropped $15 on each one last night 🥺 #cocktails30sec #easydrinkrecipe #holidaycocktail #espressomartini #fyp #howtotiktok #mixology ♬ original sound - Megan 👩![CDATA[]]>🏻🍳
Over the last few weeks, we’ve been working on our cocktail-making skills in our Cocktail Hour series, and this instant coffee ‘espresso’ martini has become a go-to easy three easy recipe. Here’s how to make it:
INGREDIENTS
120 ml vodka
120 ml coffee liqueur
160 ml cold instant coffee
30 ml sugar syrup (one part sugar, one-part hot water to make)
Lemon twists, to garnish
METHOD
1. Add all of the ingredients to cocktail shaker and fill with crushed ice.
2. Shake well for at least 10 seconds to maximise froth.
3. Strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon twist.
@huddersfieldrevs Make an espresso Martini with us☕️🍸 Did you know that the 3 coffee beans represent health, wealth and happiness ❤️ #huddersfieldrevolution #UnlimitedHPInk #hospitality #revolution #espressomartini #tutorial #makeathome #diy #bankholidayweekend #happyhour ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim
Original article appeared on House & Garden South Africa