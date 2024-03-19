Instant coffee, yes you read correct - to make an Espresso Martini Cocktail

The espresso martini is one of those controversial cocktails that you either love, hate, or love to hate. Perhaps the meeting of espresso and vodka in a martini glass is the result of too many bartenders and baristas sitting in a room together. While the quintessential espresso martini combines a shot of freshly brewed espresso, a dash of coffee liqueur and a simple sugar syrup, this easy recipe uses a South African household staple: Instant coffee.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been working on our cocktail-making skills in our Cocktail Hour series, and this instant coffee ‘espresso’ martini has become a go-to easy three easy recipe. Here’s how to make it: