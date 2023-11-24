RECIPES: Delicious summer cocktails to keep you cool

Summer is the perfect time to cool down with crisp and refreshing cocktails. I do not know about you, but I live in KwaZulu-Natal - Durban to be exact and our summers can be pretty miserable.

Here’s how I deal with that weather: I visit my favourite bars and restaurants, and do a bit of travelling, all while sipping on my favourite summer beverages. You can also find me at home making some of these drinks while I enjoy summer from the comfort of my home. Summer is definitely made for cocktails. After all, there is nothing better than relaxing by the pool with a frozen beverage or enjoying a backyard braai with a delicious cold cocktail.

Summer cocktails keep you cool on a swelteringly hot day, but they are also a great way to get the party started. The cocktails made with fresh fruits and simple syrup will make you look like a trained mixologist. The recipes include a short ingredient list and easy instructions.

So, whether you are grilling with your family, lounging lakeside, or just trying to cool off with a cocktail, you will want to keep a tray or two of these delicious drinks within reach. Slow sun martini. Picture: Supplied Slow sun martini Ingredients

90ml Solento Reposado 8ml honey Dash of grapefruit bitters

Grapefruit twist Method Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Aperol spritz. Picture: Supplied. Aperol spritz Serves: 2 Ingredients

100ml Aperol 150ml Black Elephant Vintners MCC Brut Soda water, to top up

Method Put some ice into each glass and add 50ml of Aperol to each. Divide the MCC between the glasses and top up with soda water.

Paloma Ingredients 60ml Solento Organic Tequila Reposado

45ml Sanpellegrino Pompelmo 30ml Lime Juice 15ml Simple Syrup